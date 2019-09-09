United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Clorox Co (CLX) Stake by $999,680; Orinda Asset Management Lowered Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding as Share Price Declined

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 3.89M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 6,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 119,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 113,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.04. About 868,798 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,675 shares. Arcadia Mi owns 714 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 17,329 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Florida-based Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0.22% or 126,195 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap stated it has 4,237 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 368,200 shares. St Germain D J Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,735 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.24% or 28,365 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 218 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,730 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.11 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 43,552 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8,845 shares to 45,488 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 33,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,748 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $220.61 million for 6.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares to 300,416 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 553,140 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 15,027 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 6.16M shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 57,996 shares. Invest stated it has 1.5% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 288,358 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adirondack Trust accumulated 800 shares. Moreover, Advsr Cap Lc has 0.91% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Chesley Taft & Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 663,460 are owned by Bb&T Secs. The Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 17,200 shares.