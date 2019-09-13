United Capital Financial Advisers Holds Stake in Suntrust Banks (STI); Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Increased Its Factset Research Systems (FDS) Stake by $3.27 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 159.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 14,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 9,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 1.99M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 75.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 11,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 15,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $276.65. About 220,766 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset

More recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Management Group Inc Limited invested in 0.06% or 7,263 shares. Piedmont Invest has 6,591 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Management Ma holds 15,361 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 1.87% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 241 shares. Bartlett & Company Lc stated it has 1,035 shares. Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.49% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Howe And Rusling Inc reported 36,236 shares. M&T National Bank has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 8,248 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.21% or 2.26M shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Clark Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.6% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLK) by 148,721 shares to 632,591 shares, valued at $49.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,223 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Global Dividend Etf (WDIV).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Facts For FactSet – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weak Earnings Might Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Keep Falling – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:FDS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IHS Markit Selects the Open:FactSet Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 7,364 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.02% or 23,166 shares. Next Fin Gp Incorporated owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Company Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 970 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 160,584 shares. Macquarie Group Inc has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 1,178 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 733 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 84,184 shares or 4.93% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 143 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,066 shares. Century Inc invested in 0.01% or 23,829 shares. Capital Invest Svcs Of America invested in 53,885 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).