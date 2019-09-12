United Capital Financial Advisers Holds Stake in Cyrusone (CONE); As Toro Co (TTC) Share Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 8,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 41,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 69,971 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 24,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, down from 38,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 9,792 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Toro European CLO 5; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 186,959 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca accumulated 0.16% or 6,432 shares. 6,919 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Next Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 267,698 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 200,337 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,079 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.05% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 98,997 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.38% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 2.60 million shares. Proshare Ltd Liability owns 180,021 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 14,200 shares.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.09 million for 40.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 180,800 shares to 292,400 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 29,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

