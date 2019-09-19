United Capital Financial Advisers Holds Position in Unilever Plc Adr (UL); Guggenheim Capital Boosted Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $8.69 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 10,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 41,859 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 31,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 442,606 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 86.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 280,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 605,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95 million, up from 325,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. It is down 15.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 9,239 shares to 171,045 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 39,412 shares to 42,755 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

