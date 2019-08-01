United Capital Financial Advisers Holds Position in Netflix (NFLX); Home Depot (HD) Holding Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 21,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 34,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt has 2.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Joel Isaacson & holds 0.26% or 9,160 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Middleton & Com Incorporated Ma invested 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Star Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 9,306 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 146,678 shares. Washington Trust holds 1.51% or 138,646 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancorporation owns 1.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 119,456 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 6,446 shares. Nadler Financial Gru holds 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,739 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or accumulated 70,893 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blackrock has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.94% or 172,029 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 25,252 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd A by 29,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,373 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

