United Capital Financial Advisers Has Upped Stake in Macy’s (M); Polar Securities Holding in Hurco Companies (HURC) Increased by $335,920

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 100.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 16,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 33,273 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 16,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 64.98 million shares traded or 530.31% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 123,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 11,463 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 4,988 shares to 62,671 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 8,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,613 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 623,000 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Company owns 47,875 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Inc reported 0.01% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 185 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd accumulated 102,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 570,894 shares. 21,978 were reported by Stanley. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 9,077 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 118,760 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.01% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Bessemer Gp holds 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 13,600 shares. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 15,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 11,923 are owned by Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

