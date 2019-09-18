United Capital Financial Advisers Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; TFS Financial (TFSL) Has 0.9 Sentiment

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 29.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 54,097 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 128,327 shares with $46.71M value, down from 182,424 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $216.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $384.9. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 37 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 41 cut down and sold their holdings in TFS Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 31.98 million shares, down from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 64.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.11% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.10 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The Oregon-based Vision Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.56% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 56.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Ocean Limited Co reported 0.24% stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc owns 840 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Interstate State Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,622 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 260,020 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,731 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 11,422 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 386,341 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 52,733 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 7,145 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 586,028 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 12.89% above currents $384.9 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research.

