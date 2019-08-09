United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Stake By $310,641; Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Sentiment Is 2.36

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 6,091 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 361,943 shares with $18.71 million value, down from 368,034 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 26 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.31 million shares, up from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank invested in 14,551 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chesley Taft & Lc invested in 10,740 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,392 shares. Optimum Invest owns 0.34% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 19,967 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Etrade Management Limited Liability accumulated 53,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 1.10M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Homrich And Berg reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Davenport Com Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 59 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co accumulated 1.53% or 230,500 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0.02% or 61,784 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Another trade for 33,000 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by Lantrip Mark. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 673,167 shares to 6.03M valued at $366.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 29,696 shares and now owns 748,921 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $287.15 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust for 612,877 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 469,503 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.25% invested in the company for 310,746 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 37,302 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 84,224 shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.