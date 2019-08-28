United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Mondelez International Class A (MDLZ) Stake by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc Class A (MDLZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 51,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 438,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88M, down from 490,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 2.37 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 29,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 108,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 billion, down from 138,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 3.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 1,425 shares to 67,192 shares, valued at $4.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 2,138 shares to 162,050 shares, valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).