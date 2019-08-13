United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $337,425; Market Valuation Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Position In Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Was Has Increased

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 202,052 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, down from 206,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 239,390 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 2350.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 698,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 728,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 29,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 594,280 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow reported 3,391 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 4,847 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.32M shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 0.63% or 147,387 shares. 120,187 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,144 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,226 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 31,107 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Iat Reinsurance Communication Limited holds 0.12% or 9,750 shares in its portfolio.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 24,035 shares to 36,180 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond (TIP) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 318,525 shares to 389,639 shares, valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,590 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Jabodon Pt stated it has 114,687 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 57,655 shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 13,182 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 189,440 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0.02% or 4.43 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 17,970 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 133,041 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 35,000 were reported by Proxima Cap Management Ltd Com. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 13,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Lc holds 0.14% or 24,240 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Com has invested 0.96% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of HZNP September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Announces US FDA Acceptance of its NDA to Make PROCYSBI Available as Oral Granules in Packets – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon Pharma up 7% premarket on Q2 beat and raied guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Up 28% on Business Expansion Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.