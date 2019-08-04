United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position by $7.03 Million; Valuation Declined; Global Thematic Partners Upped Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $16.43 Million as Share Price Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 79.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 54,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,186 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 69,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.95M shares traded or 122.95% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $39.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 712,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,101 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 617,165 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $255.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25M for 8.54 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

