United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lifted Republic Services (RSG) Stake; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Cut 2U (TWOU) Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased 2U Inc. (TWOU) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 75,410 shares as 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $87.81M value, down from 1.31M last quarter. 2U Inc. now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 156,159 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Republic Services Inc (RSG) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 15,270 shares as Republic Services Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 219,369 shares with $17.63 million value, up from 204,099 last quarter. Republic Services Inc now has $28.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 55,359 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 109.61% above currents $18.01 stock price. 2U had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.82 EPS, down 446.67% or $0.67 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased Shake Shack Inc. stake by 64,385 shares to 823,505 valued at $48.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 29,368 shares and now owns 414,789 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.54% below currents $89.27 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $82 target.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 6,155 shares to 38,753 valued at $22.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT) stake by 43,557 shares and now owns 502,298 shares. 3 Mth T was reduced too.

