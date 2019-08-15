United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Value Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Its Trinet Group (TNET) Holding by $12.03 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 17,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 72,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 54,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 2.15M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 203,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.96 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.85% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 274,533 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,702 shares to 83,868 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 427,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 180,690 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp reported 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) reported 1.29% stake. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 1.94M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 181,611 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 130,345 shares. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 189,255 are held by Korea Invest Corp. Goodwin Daniel L owns 12,276 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested in 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 519,296 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 9 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 3,432 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 16.63M shares.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.