United Capital Financial Advisers Has Increased By $356,083 Its Royal Philips Nv Adr (PHG) Stake; Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN)’s Sentiment Is 2.13

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 17 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold their positions in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.75 million shares, down from 3.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $257.20 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 490,926 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund for 387,536 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 584,387 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27,122 shares.