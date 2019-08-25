United Capital Financial Advisers Has Increased By $10.00 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) stake by 38.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17M shares as Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $61.89 million value, down from 3.05 million last quarter. Aci Worldwide Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 840,409 shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 57.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 188,653 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 516,862 shares with $27.87 million value, up from 328,209 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide has $38 highest and $38 lowest target. $38’s average target is 33.33% above currents $28.5 stock price. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Among 10 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.30’s average target is 21.68% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.