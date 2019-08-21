United Capital Financial Advisers Has Cut Cme Group Class A (CME) Position By $1.85 Million; FedEx (FDX) Had 13 Analysts Last Week

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 11,265 shares as Cme Group Inc Class A (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 150,775 shares with $24.82M value, down from 162,040 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Class A now has $76.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.29. About 669,198 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 25.63% above currents $158.4 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 31. Berenberg maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, May 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $17300 target. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. See FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $192.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $228 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 33,182 shares. 22,197 are held by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn owns 320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has 31,968 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv owns 26,041 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 3.37% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stephens Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.42% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atlantic Union Bancorporation owns 1,680 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 30,225 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 5,142 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 47,884 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept holds 2.23% or 31,706 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 3,180 shares to 42,590 valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 5,419 shares and now owns 436,769 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.39% below currents $213.29 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.32 billion. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows clients to track and manage imports. It has a 78.03 P/E ratio. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FedEx Corporation shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,195 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mirador Capital Prtn L P reported 1,176 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested in 2,655 shares. Franklin Resources owns 508,672 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company holds 169,775 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 3,472 shares. Bartlett & Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 137,973 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,695 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 0.46% or 8,124 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs stated it has 40,890 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

The stock increased 1.64% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 645,233 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30