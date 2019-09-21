United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Waste Management (WM) Stake by $889,525; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake by $2.65 Million; Shares Rose

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 40,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 32,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 54,452 shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23,153 shares to 240,189 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 119,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,903 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).