United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $2.05 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Chemours Company (CC)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 14,781 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 571,168 shares with $79.84 million value, up from 556,387 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 3.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Monday, April 15. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target. Citigroup maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.32 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chemours Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chemours Expands its Future of Chemistry Scholarships Program, Awarding Six Scholarships to STEM Students at HBCUs – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Sodium Cyanide Price Increase; 21/05/2018 – Chemours Makes Fortune 500 List a Second Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.95 TO $5.60; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Expects 2018 Earnings to Be in Top End of Previously-Announced Range; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 23/04/2018 – Chemours CEO Receives Top Industry Honor for Innovation & Professional Impact; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 21/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO STARTS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING 2023 NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,712 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Chevron Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVX) stake by 764,331 shares to 2,000 valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Japan stake by 6,252 shares and now owns 11,715 shares. Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 1.64% stake. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,774 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11.36 million shares. Spc stated it has 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waverton Inv Management reported 16,757 shares. 29,922 were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Jp Marvel Investment Lc has 72,781 shares. Foothills Asset stated it has 10,651 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc reported 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt reported 8,052 shares. Dana Invest Inc owns 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,262 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation invested in 1.17% or 30,786 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 3.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundx Inv Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.