United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Us Concrete (USCR) Holding; Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Us Concrete Inc (USCR) stake by 66.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc analyzed 40,148 shares as Us Concrete Inc (USCR)'s stock rose 0.45%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 20,244 shares with $838,000 value, down from 60,392 last quarter. Us Concrete Inc now has $737.26 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 199,115 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to "Neutral" rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22 with "Hold". Rosenblatt maintained it with "Sell" rating and $10 target in Friday, February 22 report.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 603,593 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $198.60 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "NASDAQ: AAOI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

