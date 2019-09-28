United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Has 2.63 Sentiment

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 2.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 21 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.98 million shares, down from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 9,544 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 639,371 shares with $48.64 million value, down from 648,915 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 2,910 shares to 10,611 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 4,342 shares and now owns 76,369 shares. Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 158,167 shares. 2,871 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 857 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 8.03 million shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc reported 1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Birinyi Assocs Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 540 shares. Addison Cap Com invested in 44,800 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Martin Tn holds 0.41% or 18,032 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.76% or 12,186 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 6,651 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 73,188 shares. The New York-based Nokota Management LP has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 23,787 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 11.84% above currents $76.63 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 7,323 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 7.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 84,176 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 447,349 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 256,877 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,696 shares.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $178.51 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.