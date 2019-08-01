United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Its Fiserv (Put) (FISV) Holding by $8.50 Million; Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $767,334

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Put) (FISV) by 95.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 96,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 101,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF) by 240,596 shares to 7.25 million shares, valued at $226.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.