United Capital Financial Advisers Boosted United Rentals (URI) Position by $444,714; Nbt Bank N A Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.75. About 12.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 07/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls:; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 3,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 37,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 33,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc World Markets Corp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.23M shares. 4.10 million were reported by California Employees Retirement. British Columbia Inv accumulated 0.82% or 602,597 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 11,425 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa reported 3,087 shares. 7,768 were reported by Arcadia Mngmt Mi. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,237 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Investment Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 83,983 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corp invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advsr Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 32,622 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2.22% or 10,000 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd has 3.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.66 million shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 887,429 shares to 290,544 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,453 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).