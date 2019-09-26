United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stock Declined While Invesco LTD Trimmed Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake Increased by Redmond Asset Management Llc

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 680,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 546,518 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.27 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 220,893 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 2.38M shares to 12.04M shares, valued at $180.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 20,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UBSI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0.81% or 1.88M shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 1.13M shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 72,019 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Advsr invested in 0.03% or 6,511 shares. Navellier And Associate Inc has 18,711 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 14,780 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 29,562 shares. Connable Office Inc has 0.07% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 10,603 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Proshare Advsrs reported 659,233 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 100 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 54,431 shares.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.19M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,497 shares to 12,422 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.