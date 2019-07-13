United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 19,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 238,478 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Investment Mgmt Lc, a Oregon-based fund reported 45,467 shares. The Ohio-based Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv owns 2.14M shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc has 3.71 million shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 1.33% or 5.13M shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Incorporated Ca holds 0.18% or 8,638 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,109 shares. Moreover, Polen Capital Lc has 9.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Fincl Inc has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co holds 239,875 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Mitchell Management Com has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 67,872 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone Financial Corp holds 1.52% or 47,277 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.