United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Litman Gregory Asset Management Holding in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Trimmed by $365,904 as Share Price Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 14.08M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 107,663 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does United Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBSI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,943 activity.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.18 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Incorporated owns 10,603 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 7,264 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Metropolitan Life Comm Ny invested in 10,347 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.39M shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 135,592 are owned by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 27,300 shares. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,382 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.01% or 167,310 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 34,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 20,803 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) by 5,470 shares to 50,400 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.