United Bankshares (UBSI) to pay $0.34 on Oct 1, 2019; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Legal General Group PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 215 lowest target. GBX 284.86’s average target is 29.72% above currents GBX 219.6 stock price. Legal General Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 310 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 8. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Unchanged

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 339.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI) is expected to pay $0.34 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. United Bankshares Inc's current price of $36.88 translates into 0.92% yield. United Bankshares Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 182,020 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity. $80,943 worth of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was bought by Weddle Mary K on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold United Bankshares, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 18,674 shares. Macroview Mgmt Lc reported 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 6,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Associate Incorporated reported 15,442 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 58,577 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 27,151 shares. 35,129 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 34,920 shares. Personal Corporation holds 6,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.31% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 35,373 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 757,747 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.76% or 2.18M shares.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

The stock increased 0.46% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 219.6. About 14.38M shares traded. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 13.16 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 6.78 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.