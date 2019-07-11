United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.34 N/A 2.49 14.73 South State Corporation 69 4.23 N/A 4.94 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. United Bankshares Inc. is currently more expensive than South State Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 1.1% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that United Bankshares Inc. is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. South State Corporation’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Bankshares Inc. and South State Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74% and 82.2%. About 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, South State Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -5.22% -3.72% -2.26% 6.56% 5.04% 18% South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc.