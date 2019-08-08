United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.18 N/A 2.49 15.08 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 435 3.04 N/A 33.53 13.93

In table 1 we can see United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. United Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Citizens BancShares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Bankshares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 50.4%. 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc.