United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Cs Mckee LP Has Decreased Amerisource (ABC) Stake

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Amerisource (ABC) stake by 10.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 10,900 shares as Amerisource (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 92,362 shares with $7.88M value, down from 103,262 last quarter. Amerisource now has $17.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. UBSI’s profit would be $64.17M giving it 15.33 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, United Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 241,946 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $335.62 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 3.39% above currents $84.63 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained the shares of ABC in report on Monday, June 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,943 activity. The insider Weddle Mary K bought $80,943.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold United Bankshares, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.81% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 8,285 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.99 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 13,165 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.02% or 765,429 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 161,001 shares stake. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated holds 0% or 34 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 442,214 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 15,601 shares. Bank & Trust has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).