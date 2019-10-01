United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Contrasting side by side

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 1.92 99.55M 2.49 15.08 WesBanco Inc. 36 1.22 51.13M 3.00 12.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Bankshares Inc. and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than WesBanco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 266,747,052.52% 7.9% 1.3% WesBanco Inc. 143,422,159.89% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. WesBanco Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Bankshares Inc. and WesBanco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 59.9% respectively. About 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of WesBanco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. has 20.83% stronger performance while WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats WesBanco Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.