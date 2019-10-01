United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 1.92 99.55M 2.49 15.08 TowneBank 27 0.00 63.72M 1.96 14.36

Table 1 demonstrates United Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TowneBank has lower revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 266,675,596.04% 7.9% 1.3% TowneBank 235,563,770.79% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. TowneBank’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively TowneBank has a consensus target price of $27, with potential downside of -1.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Bankshares Inc. and TowneBank are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 47.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of TowneBank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than TowneBank.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.