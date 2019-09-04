United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.25 N/A 2.49 15.08 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.11 N/A 2.09 13.53

Table 1 demonstrates United Bankshares Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. United Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Bankshares Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Old Line Bancshares Inc.