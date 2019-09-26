United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand United Bankshares Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have United Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 1.30% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares United Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. N/A 37 15.08 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

United Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio United Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for United Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 17.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.