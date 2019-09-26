United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
75.3% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand United Bankshares Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have United Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.90%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares United Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|37
|15.08
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
United Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio United Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for United Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.40
|1.60
|2.71
The potential upside of the competitors is 17.73%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.25 shows that United Bankshares Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
United Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.