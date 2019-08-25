United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Contrasting side by side

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.19 N/A 2.49 15.08 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.79 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates United Bankshares Inc. and BankUnited Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Bankshares Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Bankshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BankUnited Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. BankUnited Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares and 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of BankUnited Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BankUnited Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.