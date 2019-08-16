United Bancshares (UBOH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Melrose Bancorp (MELR) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Melrose Bancorp (MELR) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased their stakes in Melrose Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 350,785 shares, down from 491,597 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Melrose Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

United Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBOH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. United Bancshares Inc's current price of $20.60 translates into 0.63% yield. United Bancshares Inc's dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 951 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has declined 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $42.76 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit accounts, such as savings, money market, demand, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 27.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 800 shares traded. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. (MELR) has declined 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Melrose Bancorp, Inc. for 108,862 shares.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $67.38 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.