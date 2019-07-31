United Bancshares (UBOH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 62.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)’s stock 0.00%. The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp holds 100,000 shares with $2.02M value, down from 269,273 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20

United Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBOH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. United Bancshares Inc’s current price of $23.09 translates into 0.56% yield. United Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 9.77% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 893 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has risen 0.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $75.54 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold United Bancshares, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 586,406 shares or 3.58% more from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital holds 0.02% or 43,930 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) for 52 shares. 188 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 303,888 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company has 46,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 13,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Blackrock has invested 0% in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 46,623 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.01% in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) or 21,200 shares. 988 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Weight Watchers Intl (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Weight Watchers Intl has $99 highest and $14 lowest target. $29.13’s average target is 52.75% above currents $19.07 stock price. Weight Watchers Intl had 17 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of WTW in report on Wednesday, February 27 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 19.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity. Shares for $260,446 were bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F.