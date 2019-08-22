United Bancshares (UBOH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; CF Industries Holdings (CF) Sentiment Is 0.78

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 159 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 203 sold and reduced their holdings in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

United Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBOH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. United Bancshares Inc's current price of $19.35 translates into 0.67% yield. United Bancshares Inc's dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $19.35 lastly. It is down 1.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $63.29 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.