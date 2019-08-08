United Bancshares (UBOH) to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019; Advisors Capital Management Increased Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding

United Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBOH) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. United Bancshares Inc’s current price of $21.17 translates into 0.61% yield. United Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.07% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1,747 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has declined 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 23.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 123,186 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 645,142 shares with $5.79 million value, up from 521,956 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $38.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 41.76 million shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN TRUCKS, SUVS, HYBRIDS, BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SEGMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Lightning Systems Rolls Out New All-Electric Ford Transit on Schedule at The Work Truck Show, Announces Fuel Cell Version; 10/05/2018 – FORD SEES RACING CREATING ‘ADVOCATES’ FOR THE FORD BRAND; 03/04/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 09/05/2018 – FORD CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 09/05/2018 – Factory Fire Snuffs Out Production of Key Ford, Mercedes Models; 09/03/2018 – Auto Sales Grow in China, But Not for Ford

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $69.24 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold United Bancshares, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 586,406 shares or 3.58% more from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 38,275 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 988 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0% invested in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) for 10,248 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) for 13,529 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1,178 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 46,623 shares in its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L has 303,888 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). Rbf Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) for 57,500 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH). 188 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 1.82 million shares. Texas-based Bridgeway has invested 0.28% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). American National Registered Advisor holds 19,425 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 9.53M shares. Fil stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bell Commercial Bank reported 311,782 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 581,176 shares. Capwealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 16,780 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 92,397 shares. Foster Motley owns 25,894 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 412,171 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Flippin Bruce Porter stated it has 749,064 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Lc holds 0.1% or 56,878 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 60,434 shares to 10,513 valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 23,598 shares and now owns 146,862 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ford Motor had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.