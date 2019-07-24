United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.78 N/A 2.52 8.80 Royal Bank of Canada 77 0.00 N/A 6.29 12.39

Demonstrates United Bancshares Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Royal Bank of Canada appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. United Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Bancshares Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1% Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 17% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Royal Bank of Canada’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Bancshares Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 52.3% respectively. 0.2% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. -4.41% -4.16% 0.92% -3.15% 0.59% 10.54% Royal Bank of Canada -0.83% -0.71% 2.47% 7.35% -1.12% 13.76%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Royal Bank of Canada.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats United Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.