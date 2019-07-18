United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.92 N/A 2.52 8.80 OFG Bancorp 20 3.43 N/A 1.64 11.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Bancshares Inc. and OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. United Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than OFG Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, OFG Bancorp’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Bancshares Inc. and OFG Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 93.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are OFG Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. -4.41% -4.16% 0.92% -3.15% 0.59% 10.54% OFG Bancorp -2.78% -0.62% -4.09% 5.42% 41.99% 16.89%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.