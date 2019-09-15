United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.61 N/A 2.52 8.70 Opus Bank 21 3.75 N/A 0.75 29.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. United Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Opus Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1% Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Opus Bank’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of United Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.8% of Opus Bank are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Opus Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Opus Bank.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Bancshares Inc. beats Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.