United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Comparing side by side

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.92 N/A 2.52 8.80 Comerica Incorporated 77 3.24 N/A 7.67 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates United Bancshares Inc. and Comerica Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comerica Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. United Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Comerica Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Bancshares Inc. and Comerica Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1% Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 16.7% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Comerica Incorporated has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Bancshares Inc. and Comerica Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comerica Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively the average target price of Comerica Incorporated is $84.38, which is potential 18.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Bancshares Inc. and Comerica Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 87.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Comerica Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. -4.41% -4.16% 0.92% -3.15% 0.59% 10.54% Comerica Incorporated -3.88% -7.63% -13.66% -13.89% -25.6% 6.17%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Comerica Incorporated.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors United Bancshares Inc.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.