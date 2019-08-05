United Bancorp Ohio (UBCP) Share Price Declined While Vanguard Group Has Trimmed by $334,690 Its Position; United Asset Strategies Lifted Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 37,760 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 35,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.06. About 553,636 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in United Bancorp Inc Ohio (UBCP) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 33,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The institutional investor held 105,181 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 138,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in United Bancorp Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1,027 shares traded. United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) has declined 14.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UBCP News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 26/04/2018 – United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an Increase in Net Income of 35% for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; Diluted Earnings per S; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES

More notable recent United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an Increase in Net Income of 38% for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019; Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.57 versus $0.46 Reported in 2018, and a Forward Dividend Yield of 4.70% – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Bancorp, Inc. Completes $20 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Powhatan Point Community Bancshares, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment from $0.13 to $0.1325 per Common Share Producing a Forward Yield of 4.64% – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold UBCP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 622,587 shares or 4.35% less from 650,890 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 2,657 shares in its portfolio. Raffles Associates LP invested 0.18% in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP). Wells Fargo And Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 0.12% stake. Vanguard Group owns 105,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Security has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP). 73 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). 15,536 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. 5,831 are held by Blackrock. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 78,218 shares. Geode Management Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP). Morgan Stanley has 28,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 173 were reported by Advisory Service Net Lc. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 68,200 shares to 783,602 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 127,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $125,909 activity. 150 shares were bought by RIESBECK RICHARD L, worth $1,673. Glessner Gary W had bought 2,700 shares worth $31,050 on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State Department clears $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv reported 22,913 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 4,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Inv Mgmt holds 0.81% or 9,280 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners owns 26,202 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Lc holds 0.13% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,250 shares. 7,176 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,293 shares. Ifrah Svcs invested 0.22% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 28,731 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Private Ocean Lc owns 46 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Partners Lp stated it has 5,765 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation has 231,798 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation stated it has 12,114 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).