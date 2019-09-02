United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.87 N/A 0.86 13.17 Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.72 N/A 1.65 13.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corporation. Independent Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. United Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8% Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.13 beta. Independent Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. shares and 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares. 6.3% are United Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Independent Bank Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Corporation beats United Bancorp Inc.