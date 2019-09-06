United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
11.8% of United Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Bancorp Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.30%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|11
|13.17
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
United Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.75
|1.27
|2.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 6.67%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Bancorp Inc.
|-1.74%
|0.18%
|-0.83%
|-0.53%
|-14.45%
|-1.22%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has -1.22% weaker performance while United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have 13.23% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.13 shows that United Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
United Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.