United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of United Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand United Bancorp Inc. has 6.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 13.17 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

United Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.27 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 6.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has -1.22% weaker performance while United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have 13.23% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.13 shows that United Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.