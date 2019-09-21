United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Bancorp Inc. has 11.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand United Bancorp Inc. has 6.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 13.17 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

United Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the competitors is 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.13 shows that United Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

United Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

