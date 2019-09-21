United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
United Bancorp Inc. has 11.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand United Bancorp Inc. has 6.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.30%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|11
|13.17
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
United Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.40
|1.27
|2.72
The potential upside of the competitors is 6.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Bancorp Inc.
|-1.74%
|0.18%
|-0.83%
|-0.53%
|-14.45%
|-1.22%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.13 shows that United Bancorp Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
United Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
United Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
