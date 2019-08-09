United Asset Strategies Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 55.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 5,746 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 16,163 shares with $2.08M value, up from 10,417 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $115.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.51. About 723,953 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) rating on Monday, March 11. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 7.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Initiate

The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 73,839 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 62.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $176.88 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

More notable recent Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seres’s investigational candidates unaffected by FDA alert – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : ARQL, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, SQQQ, MCRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 21,966 shares to 34,273 valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 11,383 shares and now owns 3,435 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 14.74% above currents $130.51 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, June 24. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.