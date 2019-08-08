United Asset Strategies Upped Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $397,761 as Stock Price Rose; Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Raised General Dynamics (GD) Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2513.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 124,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 129,030 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $184.07. About 385,494 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 16,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 3.38 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,435 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,426 shares. Btim holds 0.03% or 15,097 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Comm has 16,865 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.18% stake. Grimes holds 0.35% or 31,388 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv owns 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 909,693 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Motco has 1,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 307,741 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 1.23% or 142,004 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 5,510 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,165 shares. Kings Point holds 888 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,222 shares. Macroview Invest Limited holds 261 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,832 shares to 36,170 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,686 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 30 shares. Aviance Management Lc reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moors And Cabot stated it has 4,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 5,387 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 166,837 shares. 1,089 were reported by Amer Rech. Heritage Wealth holds 2,278 shares. Financial Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,493 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 28,150 shares stake. Prudential has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,795 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 658 shares.