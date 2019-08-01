United Asset Strategies Upped Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Declined; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shares Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Upped by $1.16 Million Its Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 16.45M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 69,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 59,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 238,015 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

