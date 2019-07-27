United Asset Strategies Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $355,722; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake Boosted by Twin Tree Management Lp

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 34,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 29,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21M, up from 54,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares to 3,435 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (Put) (NYSE:SNE) by 139,100 shares to 261,900 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 80,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,897 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.